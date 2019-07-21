|
Frances Edith Eisenhauer, 94, of State College and formerly of Morrisdale RD, went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 7, 1924 in Munson, she was the daughter of the late John Charles and Hannah (Holdsworth) Lupton.
Surviving are her daughters, Dolores J. Gahagan of Alexandria, Dorothy J. Brown of Erie, Patricia A. Kritzer of Mount Joy and Alice M. Dixon (Walter) of Boalsburg and her sons, Dr. John E. Eisenhauer (Sharron) of Ashland, Joseph D. Eisenhauer of Curwensville and George W. Eisenhauer (Debra) of Mechanicsburg.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor K.R. Mele officiating. Burial will be in St. Severin's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drifting.
Published in Gant Daily from July 21 to July 24, 2019