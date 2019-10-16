Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Dr. Francis C. Cataldi


1928 - 2019
Dr. Francis C. Cataldi Obituary
Dr. Francis C. Cataldi, 90, of Penfield died Oct. 14, 2019, at his home with his wife and daughters at his side, after a brief illness.

Born Nov. 23, 1928 in Tyler, Pa., he was the second son of Angelo and Concetta Paturzo Cataldi.

He's survived by his wife of 69 years, Elvera, and three daughters, Renee, Denise and Lisa.

There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
