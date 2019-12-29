Home

Francis E. "Slug" Showers Sr.


1942 - 2019
Francis E. "Slug" Showers Sr. Obituary
Francis E. "Slug" Showers Sr., 77, of Osceola Mills died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home.

Born Nov. 2, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Francis M. and Isabel (Hockenberry) Showers.

He's survived by two sons, Francis E. "Gene" Showers Jr. and his wife, Christle of Wallaceton and Robert M. Showers of Altoona.

There will be no funeral service or viewing. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremations Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
