Francis R. 'Frank' Yacabucci, 82, of Clearfield died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born June 12, 1937 in Clearfield, a son of the late Rudolph F. and Viola (Pasquariello) Yacabucci.
Mr. Yacabucci started his working career at McGregor's Sportswear. He also worked as a social worker with the Department of Assistance.
He finished his employment with PennDOT as a district training coordinator. He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1955 and from Penn State University in 1964.
He also served as a Little League coach for nine years, and coached American Legion baseball in Clearfield for one year.
He was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, where he'd sung in the choir since 1955 and served as choir director from 1970-1975.
Mr. Yacabucci was also a member of the church council from 1976-1982 and a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Clearfield.
He was an adamant supporter of any and all aspects of music. He was a charter member of the Clearfield Choral Society and a member of the State College Choral Society.
He was also a member of Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) where he performed in seven plays, and was always well-known for his beautiful bass-singing voice.
Mr. Yacabucci was a strong supporter of the Penn State Blue Band and an avid Penn State Football fan. He enjoyed local high school football and was a member of the 'Chain Gang' for numerous years for Clearfield High School football.
He was also a member of the Nittany Lions Club since 1971, the Catholic Social Services and a board member of the Selective Service System since 1997.
He's survived by his daughter, Jan Yacabucci of West Chester; a niece, Michele Autrey and her husband, Dan of Seminole, Fla.; a nephew, Tom Bowser of St. Cloud, Fla.; and several other nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen R. (Evans) Yacabucci on Sept. 19, 2013 and to whom he was wed June 23, 1962 at St. Francis Catholic Church. He was also preceded in death by sister, Clementina Bowser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Msgr. Henry Krebs as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 S. Front St., Clearfield or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield, or .
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020