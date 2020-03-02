Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Lizauckas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. Lizauckas


1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
Frank A. Lizauckas Obituary
Frank A. Lizauckas, 101, of DuBois died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.

Born Feb. 4, 1919 in DuBois, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Regakinas) Lizauckas.

Friends will be received from 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Chapel at Christ the King Manor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the Chapel at Christ the King Manor with Father Matias Quinmo as celebrant.

Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Guard at the Chapel at Christ the King.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -