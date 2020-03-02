|
Frank A. Lizauckas, 101, of DuBois died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.
Born Feb. 4, 1919 in DuBois, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Regakinas) Lizauckas.
Friends will be received from 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Chapel at Christ the King Manor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the Chapel at Christ the King Manor with Father Matias Quinmo as celebrant.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Guard at the Chapel at Christ the King.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020