Frank E. Smith


1934 - 2019
Frank E. Smith Obituary
Frank E. Smith, 84, of Goshen died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital. Mr. Smith was born Aug. 31, 1934 in Goshen, the son of the late Clark E. and Irene E. (McLaughlin) Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Kenneth J. Leonard officiating.

Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019
