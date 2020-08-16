Frank L. Dominy, 87, of Curwensville died on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.
He was born on November 3, 1932 in Clearfield, a son of the late Charles R. and Constance I. (Hauck) Dominy.
Mr. Dominy retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in 1998 after 35 years of employment. Prior to that, he had worked at Clearfield Cheese Company. Mr. Dominy served with the U. S. Army during Korean War and was stationed at Big Delta Army Air Field in Delta Junction, Alaska.
He is survived by two children, Frank R. Dominy of Frenchtown, MT, and Jeffrey A. Dominy and wife Laura of Grampian; a step granddaughter, Allie Miles and husband Theron; a brother, Ed Dominy and wife Marina of Mayer, AZ; and a niece, Connie Preston of Sodus, NY.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret 'Peggy' C. (Condran) Dominy on June 10, 2013 and whom he wed November 20, 1965. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer K. Dominy; and a sister, Gladys Irene Peoples.
A public graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Bethel Cemetery, Clearfield on Wednesday at 1 PM with Rev. Stephen Shields officiating.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Pine Grove Bethel Cemetery, c/o of Claudia Read, 12 Carbon Mine Road, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.