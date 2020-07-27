1/
Frederick C. Haywood
1945 - 2020
Frederick C. Haywood, 75, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Quentin Sharp in McDonald, PA.

Born on June 4, 1945 in Harrisburg, PA he was the son of the late W. Franklin and Sarah Isabel (Adair) Haywood. He married Carol (Helsel) Haywood on November 26, 1971 at the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church, she survives at home.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA with Walter Woods officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.

Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
01:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
28
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services
