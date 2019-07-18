|
|
|
Frederick E. Bovaird, 64, of DuBois died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home.
Born June 1, 1955 in DuBois, he was the son of the late William B. and Betty (Plyler) Bovaird.
On April 30, 1975, he married Janice M. (Puyda) Bovaird, who survives along with a daughter, Becky Little and her husband, Dave of Charlotte, N.C., and one son, Andrew Bovaird and his wife, Maggie of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22 at the funeral home with Father Vasyl Banyk officiating.
Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from July 18 to July 22, 2019