Frederick E. Bush, 69, of West Decatur died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at his home with his wife at his side.
Born Sept. 9, 1950 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Bessie (Hazel) Bush.
He married Tamarra J. (Orr) Bush on June 9, 1972 in Washington, D.C., and she survives, along with one daughter, Tracy Koulikov and her husband, Vlad of Warwick N.Y., and one son, Jason Bush and his wife, Andrea of West Decatur.
At Mr. Bush's request, there will be no viewing or funeral service.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019