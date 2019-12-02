|
Frederick H. Vroman Sr., 93, a resident of Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Munson, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the center.
Born Dec. 26, 1925 in Chester Hill, he was the son of the late Frederick B. and Ellen (Pearson) Vroman. Surviving is his son, Fredrick H. Vroman Jr. and wife, Shirley of Munson.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. James Hollister officiating.
Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery, Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019