Frederick L. Gray, 77, of Luthersburg died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born April 9, 1942 in DuBois, he was the son of the late John R. and Kathleen (Shaffer) Gray.
On June 25, 1966, he married his wife of 53 years, Delores (Jones) Gray, who survives along with two sons, Steven L. Gray and Richard "Hoss" Gray, both of Luthersburg.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. and again from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the Luthersburg United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Luthersburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Kendra Balliet officiating.
Burial will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019