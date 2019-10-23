|
Frederick LeGrande "Fred" Williams, 89, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Williams was born Aug. 14, 1930 in Clearfield, the son of Mary Elizabeth Williams.
He's survived by his wife, Sandra (Unch) Williams, to whom he was married Oct. 12, 1968, and his five daughters, Vickie L. Zimmerman (Arnold) of Willow Grove, Patricia J. Williams of Clearfield, Jodie L. Ganoe and her significant other, Michael Ogden of Clearfield, Robin L. Peterson of DuBois and Shannon C. Ferdarko (Mark) of Acworth, Ga.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., of Clearfield and again from 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
A vigil service will be held at 1:45 p.m. and the Clearfield Elks will conduct a service at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Clearfield Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019