|
|
|
Galon E. Conrad, 81, of Rockton died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Born June 23, 1938 in Rockton, he was the son of the late William Lee and Helen (Kephart) Conrad.
On Aug. 20, 1960, he married Shirley Senior, who survives along with two daughters, Tammy Gaither and her husband, John and Sherri Ball and her husband, David, both of Rockton.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Way officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019