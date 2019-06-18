Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Resources
More Obituaries for Garnet Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garnet Lucille (Harpst) Kay


1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Garnet Lucille (Harpst) Kay Obituary
Garnet Lucille (Harpst) Kay, 90, of Osceola Mills entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

She was born Oct. 25, 1928 in Delaware Township, Mercer County, Fredonia, Pa., the daughter of the late Clair B. Harpst and Edith A. (Wagner) Harpst of Fredonia, Pa.

She's survived by four children: a daughter, Cheryl L. Marsyada and her husband, Michael of Hazle Township, Pa., and three sons, Gregory S. Kay of Osceola Mills, Brett K. Kay of York and Forrest L. Kay and his fiancée, Glenda A. Dotts of Osceola Mills.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Roy Hampton officiating.

Burial will be in Centre United Methodist Church Cemetery, Osceola Mills RD.
Published in Gant Daily from June 18 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.