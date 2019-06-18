|
Garnet Lucille (Harpst) Kay, 90, of Osceola Mills entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
She was born Oct. 25, 1928 in Delaware Township, Mercer County, Fredonia, Pa., the daughter of the late Clair B. Harpst and Edith A. (Wagner) Harpst of Fredonia, Pa.
She's survived by four children: a daughter, Cheryl L. Marsyada and her husband, Michael of Hazle Township, Pa., and three sons, Gregory S. Kay of Osceola Mills, Brett K. Kay of York and Forrest L. Kay and his fiancée, Glenda A. Dotts of Osceola Mills.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Roy Hampton officiating.
Burial will be in Centre United Methodist Church Cemetery, Osceola Mills RD.
Published in Gant Daily from June 18 to June 22, 2019
