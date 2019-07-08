Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Gary E. Bonsall


1944 - 2019
Gary E. Bonsall Obituary
Gary E. Bonsall, 74, of Grampian died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.

Born July 29, 1944 in Grampian, he was the son of the late Oscar and Etoil (Russell) Bonsall.

He's survived by two daughters, Aron Bonsall and Holly Bonsall, both of Mountain Top, Pa.

At Mr. Bonsall's request, there will be no viewing or service. Burial will be at the Friends Cemetery in Grampian.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremations Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from July 8 to July 11, 2019
