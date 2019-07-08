|
Gary L. Johnson, 70, of Lanse died Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
Born July 11, 1948 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Adolph and Hilma Johnson of Lanse.
He's survived by two sons, Dan and his wife, Leah of Buffalo, N.Y., and Tim and his wife, Kristen of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 at the chapel of the Strange & Weaver Funeral Home, Morrisdale, with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating a service immediately following.
