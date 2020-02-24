|
Gary L. Parks, 72, a guest of Hollidaysburg Veteran's Home and formerly of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the home.
Born, July 5, 1947, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Gladys (Baney) Parks.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with a service of remembrance to follow with The Rev. Dr. Earl Shawley officiating.
Burial will be in Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020