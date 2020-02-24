Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Parks


1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Gary L. Parks Obituary
Gary L. Parks, 72, a guest of Hollidaysburg Veteran's Home and formerly of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the home.

Born, July 5, 1947, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Gladys (Baney) Parks.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with a service of remembrance to follow with The Rev. Dr. Earl Shawley officiating.

Burial will be in Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -