Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Bloom


1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Bloom Obituary
Gary Lee Bloom, 74, of Curwensville died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 peacefully at his home.

Born Dec. 15, 1945 in Hyde, he was the son of William E. "Bill" and Ruth (Blackburn) Bloom.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sandra L. Bloom; his oldest son, William G. Bloom and his wife, Linda J. of Hyde; his daughter, Lorie A. Ream and her fiancé, Mark Riek of Indiana, Pa.; and son, Garrick L. Bloom of Shippenville, Pa.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Pastor Gary B. Jewart officiating.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -