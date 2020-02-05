|
|
|
Gary Lee Bloom, 74, of Curwensville died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 peacefully at his home.
Born Dec. 15, 1945 in Hyde, he was the son of William E. "Bill" and Ruth (Blackburn) Bloom.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sandra L. Bloom; his oldest son, William G. Bloom and his wife, Linda J. of Hyde; his daughter, Lorie A. Ream and her fiancé, Mark Riek of Indiana, Pa.; and son, Garrick L. Bloom of Shippenville, Pa.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Pastor Gary B. Jewart officiating.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020