Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Cousins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary W. Cousins


1944 - 2019
Send Flowers
Gary W. Cousins Obituary
Gary W. Cousins, 75, of Reynoldsville died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born Aug. 7, 1944 in Meadville, Pa., he was the son of the late Richard W. and Alice E. (Fiscus) Cousins.

On June 12, 1971, he married Alice (Yoder) Cousins, who survives along with two daughters, Erica Curtis and her husband, Kevin of Baltimore, Md., and Melissa Nasuti and her husband, Craig of Jacksonville, Fla.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Sharon, Pa.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -