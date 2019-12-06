|
Gary W. Cousins, 75, of Reynoldsville died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Aug. 7, 1944 in Meadville, Pa., he was the son of the late Richard W. and Alice E. (Fiscus) Cousins.
On June 12, 1971, he married Alice (Yoder) Cousins, who survives along with two daughters, Erica Curtis and her husband, Kevin of Baltimore, Md., and Melissa Nasuti and her husband, Craig of Jacksonville, Fla.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Sharon, Pa.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019