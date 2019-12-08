Home

Gay Lee Peters


1963 - 2019
Gay Lee Peters Obituary
Gay Lee Peters, 56, of Clearfield went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital surrounded by her loved ones and children.

Born April 5, 1963 in Madera, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Margaret (Alexander) Peters.

She's survived by a son, Craig Peters and his wife, Heather of Cumberland, Md., and a daughter, Randa Reams of Chester Hill.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
