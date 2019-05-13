|
Gayle M. Wagner, 71, of Clearfield entered eternal rest Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Oct. 8, 1947 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Thomas Andrew (1964) and Inez Agnes (Conaway) McGovern (1982).
She's survived by two sons, John Andrew Wagner and his wife, Loretta and Kenneth Paul Wagner and his wife, Jill, all of Clearfield.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Robert Way officiating.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. Wednesday until the hour of services at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from May 13 to May 15, 2019
