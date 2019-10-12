|
Gazella Zabreski, 94, of Grampian died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Christ The King Manor in DuBois.
Born Jan. 13, 1925 in Barnesboro (Northern Cambria), she was the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Telepanick) Kizak.
Surviving are three daughters, Barbara Thorpe and her husband, Jack of Bellefonte, Andrea Fleming and her husband, James of Grampian and Cynthia Zabreski and her husband, William Herring of Arlington, Va.
At the request of Mrs. Zabreski, there will be no public visitation and a Memorial Mass Celebration will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019