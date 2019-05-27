|
|
|
Geane Kelley, 87, of West Decatur died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
She was born Oct. 26, 1931 in Patton, a daughter of the late Gerald S. and Veda (Wyke) Gardner.
She was married to Wayne Kelley, her husband of 67 years, and who survives at home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Lay Member Georgia Ann Litz officiating.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton.
Published in Gant Daily from May 27 to May 29, 2019
Read More