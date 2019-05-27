Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Geane Kelley


1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Geane Kelley Obituary
Geane Kelley, 87, of West Decatur died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

She was born Oct. 26, 1931 in Patton, a daughter of the late Gerald S. and Veda (Wyke) Gardner.

She was married to Wayne Kelley, her husband of 67 years, and who survives at home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Lay Member Georgia Ann Litz officiating.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton.
Published in Gant Daily from May 27 to May 29, 2019
