|
|
|
Geary Hugar, 68, of Karthaus went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his residence. Born June 20, 1950 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Kenneth Sr. and Helen (Bingaman) Hugar.
He's survived by his sons, Rickie Hugar and Geary Hugar Jr. (D.J.) and his companion, Megan Shuey, all of Karthaus.
There will be no public visitation, and funeral services will be private. Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 16 to June 18, 2019
Read More