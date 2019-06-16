Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Geary Hugar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geary Hugar


1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Geary Hugar Obituary
Geary Hugar, 68, of Karthaus went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his residence. Born June 20, 1950 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Kenneth Sr. and Helen (Bingaman) Hugar.

He's survived by his sons, Rickie Hugar and Geary Hugar Jr. (D.J.) and his companion, Megan Shuey, all of Karthaus.

There will be no public visitation, and funeral services will be private. Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 16 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.