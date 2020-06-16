Gene Minarchick
1934 - 2020
Gene Minarchick, 85, of West Decatur, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Gene was born on November 29, 1934, in (New Liberty) RD Osceola Mills, a son of the late George and Isabel Margaret (Rothrock) Minarchick.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 am, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Lay Speaker Georgia Litz, officiating.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm; and on Friday, from 10 am until the time of the service.

Interment will be in Mock's Hill Cemetery, West Decatur.

