Mrs. Genevieve C. ((Skunda)) Morris

Mrs. Genevieve C. ((Skunda)) Morris Obituary
Mrs. Genevieve C. (Skunda) Morris, 98, of DuBois died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

She was the second of seven children and was the eldest daughter of Dominic and Stella (Reclite) Skunda.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from July 17 to July 20, 2019
