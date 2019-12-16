|
Genevieve "Genny" Henry Overheim, 88, of DuBois died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.
Born March 21, 1931 in Dutch Hill, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Grace (Cowie) Bowser.
She's survived by four children, Linda Weis and her husband, Thomas of DuBois; Daniel Henry and his wife, Paula of DuBois; Brenda McGeary and her husband, Stanford of Wilmington, N.C.; and Donna Henry and her husband, James Hyman of Norwich, Conn.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Tri County Church with Pastor Dan Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in Parker Presbyterian Cemetery, Parker, Pa.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21, 2019