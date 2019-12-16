Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Henry Overheim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve "Genny" Henry Overheim


1931 - 2019
Send Flowers
Genevieve "Genny" Henry Overheim Obituary
Genevieve "Genny" Henry Overheim, 88, of DuBois died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.

Born March 21, 1931 in Dutch Hill, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Grace (Cowie) Bowser.

She's survived by four children, Linda Weis and her husband, Thomas of DuBois; Daniel Henry and his wife, Paula of DuBois; Brenda McGeary and her husband, Stanford of Wilmington, N.C.; and Donna Henry and her husband, James Hyman of Norwich, Conn.

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Tri County Church with Pastor Dan Smith officiating.

Burial will follow in Parker Presbyterian Cemetery, Parker, Pa.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -