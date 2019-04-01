Genevieve Louise Bloom, 93, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence after a lengthy illness.



Born June 23, 1925 in Chase, Clearfield County, she was the daughter of Freidlof Gustoff and Clara (Curry) Malmburg.



Mrs. Bloom was a homemaker and had also worked for the former Packard Electric and Airplane/Marine. She had been a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.



She wed Frederick J. Bloom Sr. in 1943 and by whom she was preceded in death in 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, Frederick J. Bloom Jr. and a sister, Joanne Danvir.



Surviving are three children, Carol Ann Smith and her husband, Gary of Warren, Ohio, Benjamin L. Bloom and Thomas C. Bloom and his significant other, Thersa Martin; five grandchildren, Barbara Bloom, Joseph Bloom and Jason Bloom, Frederick Bloom III and Terri Loomis; and a brother and three sisters, Howard Malmburg, Betty Rowles and her husband, Arnie and Shirley Leiebal, all of Warren, Ohio, and Alice Price of Curwensville.



Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville.



Family graveside services will be held at a later date at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.



The family suggests contributions be made to either Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833 or the Clearfield SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary