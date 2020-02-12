|
|
George Albert Law, 92, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.
He was born April 5, 1927 in Clearfield, a son of the late Wilford and Ethel (Kephart) Law.
Mr. Law graduated from the Clearfield Area High School, enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. He then returned to the Clearfield area and retired from Kurtz Bros. in 1988.
He was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 812 and John Lewis Shade American Legion, Post 6, both of Clearfield. He was a member of the Mosquito Creek Sportsman's Club.
He was also a life member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield. Mr. Law was a member of the Second Ward Fire Company for over 35 years and a 15-year member of the Clearfield County Fair Board.
He's survived by five children, Lucille Tew and her husband, Steven, Gail Harper and her husband, Walter, C. Lester Hudson, Gerald Hudson and his wife, Jackie and Judith Zapsky and her husband, Richard Jr.
He's survived by 14 grandchildren, Larry Simcox and his wife, Joyce, Victoria Stallings and her husband, Johnathan, Aimee McGarry and her husband, Cameron, Becky Michael and her husband, Aaron, Theresa Robison and her husband, Gary, Leslie London and her husband, Daniel, Amanda Zortman and her husband, Raymond, Lester D. Hudson and his wife, Dawn, William Hudson and his wife, Nikkita, Holli Jo Hudson and her husband, Keith, Gerald Hudson Jr., Leeann Graham, Domanick Graham and Brandy Tew Young and her husband, Nicholas and a brother, Robert Law and his wife, Beverly.
He's also survived by 23 great-grandchildren, Brittany Carpenter, Megan Ladd, Jennifer Simcox, Kellyn and Kennedy Young, Remington and Abigail McGarry, Gunnar, Connor and Tanner Michael, Sierra and Gared Robison, Brent, Brylee and Bradley London, Cheyenne and Robert Zortman, Katelyn, Hunter, Chase and Mia Hudson, Maikayla Blake and Kaylei Chandler; two great-great-grandsons, Waylon Knepp and Wesson McGarry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Law; two sons, Blair Dean Hudson Jr. and Allen Law; a daughter-in-law, Pamela Law; and a brother.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield, with Pastor TJ McCabe and Pastor C. Fredrick Ralston officiating. Burial will follow be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services at the church.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020