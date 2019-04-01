George D. Kohute Jr., 81, of Ramey passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his residence.



Born April 14, 1937 in Elmira, N.Y., he was the son of George David Kohute Sr. and Vera Anna (Raab) Kohute.



George was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey, and the DuBois Pennsylvania Humanitarian Riders.



He owned several local area businesses and retired from I.B.M. in 1970.



He enjoyed going to the gym, long walks on the mountain, jogging and especially spending time with his wife and family.



On Sept. 19, 1959, he married Marlene (Rebar) Kohute, who survives in Ramey.



Along with his wife, he's survived by three sons and a daughter, George D. Kohute III and his companion, Lisa Mick of Houtzdale, Stephen (Irene) Kohute of Philipsburg, David (Rebecca) Kohute of Ramey and Sandra Kohute (Gerald) Volpe of DuBois.



He's also survived by 18 grandchildren, Stephen Kohute Jr., Olivia and Cassandra McGuire, Jason Kohute, Christopher Kohute, Melissa Harchak, David Green, Zachary Harchark, Danny Harchak, Mackenzie Harchak, Victoria Harchak, Julie Kohute, Laura Kohute, David J. Kohute, Bryan and Amanda Milliron, Nadia Lucas, Larissa Lindquist and Andrew Lucas; and three great-grandchildren, Skylar Kohute and Christina and Zachary Lucas.



He's also survived by three sisters, Joan Showers of Philipsburg and Mary Rose Adomis and Vera Verbitsky of York and a brother, James Kohute of Carpenteria, Calif.



George was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Georgianna Bevans and Margaret Houseman.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey, with Father Zab Amar as celebrant.



Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday and again from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home.



Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.