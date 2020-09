Or Copy this URL to Share

George R. Hemmert, 75, of Tyrone, and formerly of Philadelphia, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Epworth Manor Senior Living, Tyrone.



George was born on February 18, 1945, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Jack and Genevieve (Duffield) Hemmert.



Services will be at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.

