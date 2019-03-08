George Rosenberg, 80, of Houtzdale passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born April 6, 1938 in Coalport, he was the son of Paul and Willmena (Fegan) Rosenberg.



He was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church, Houtzdale; Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Valley Council No. 10376, Houtzdale; Clearfield Fourth Degree Assembly No. 952; and the Houtzdale Lions Club.



He served honorably in the U.S. Army.



Mr. Rosenberg was the president of R&R Fireworks, where he produced amazing fireworks displays for area communities for over 25 years.



He retired from Lezzer Lumber Co. in Curwensville after 22 years of service.



On Nov. 21, 1964, he married Genevieve (Giza) Rosenberg, who survives in Houtzdale.



Along with his wife, he is survived by a son, Steve (Marisa) Rosenberg of Houtzdale; two grandchildren, Greggory Rosenberg of Houtzdale and Amber Rosenberg of Clearfield; and a step-grandson, Caleb (Amanda) Dugan of Lanse.



Mr. Rosenberg was preceded in death by his parents and was the last of his generation.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Marc Solomon and Father Joseph Staszewski as co-celebrants.



Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday and again from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.



The Altar and Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Houtzdale.



The Knights of Columbus will hold a memorial service at 7:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and the Clearfield Fourth Degree Assembly will stand watch at the funeral home Sunday evening.



Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019