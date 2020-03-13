|
|
|
George T. Webster, 70, of Osceola Mills died Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born May 15, 1949 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late George and Estella (Warful) Webster.
He married Linda "Kathy" (Buynak) Webster on Jan. 8, 1971 in Beccaria, and she survives along with one daughter, Mandy Webster of Harrisburg and one son George Kerry Webster of Osceola Mills.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating.
Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 12:30 p.m. Monday until the funeral time at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020