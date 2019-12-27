Home

George William Anderson


1935 - 2019
George William Anderson Obituary
George William Anderson, 84, of Curwensville died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Aug. 24, 1935 in Curwensville, he was the son of Blair and Charlotte (Swatsworth) Anderson.

Surviving are his daughter, Georgia Anderson Colberg of Curwensville and her husband, Bruce Colberg of Glen Campbell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.

Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.

Noble Lodge No. 480 Free & Accepted Masons will conduct Masonic Memorial Services on Sunday, beginning at 1:45 p.m.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
