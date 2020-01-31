|
Georgianna E. Lockitski, 75, of DuBois died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at her home.
Born April 29, 1944 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Julian and Grace (Haag) Baummer.
On Jan. 16, 1980, she married Raymond L. Lockitski, who survives.
There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020