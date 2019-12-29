|
Gerald Dickerson "Dick" McDonald, 89, of Grampian died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at his residence.
Born July 4, 1930 in LaJose, he was the son of the late Gerald and Amanda (Michaels) McDonald.
Surviving are four daughters, Rhonda Bash and her husband, Michael, Tracy Rowles and her husband, Ron, Jill McDonald and Leslie Bloom and her husband, Sherman.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at the Alliance Church of Curwensville with Mr. James Thorp officiating.
Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery of Grampian.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday at the church.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Clearfield Honor Guard
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019