1/
Gerald "Squeak" Kerin
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Squeak" Kerin, 64, of Houtzdale, PA died on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born on November 28, 1955 in Philipsburg, PA he was the son of the late James Michael Kerin, Bertha May (McKissick) Kerin and Lloyd Ralph Stonebraker.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA.

Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved