1/
Gerald L. "Champ" Wilson
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald L. "Champ" Wilson, 74, of Philipsburg, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home.

Born February 5, 1946 in West Decatur, he was a son of the late Thomas Wilson and Cora (Eckley) Wilson.

A graveside service, with military honors conducted by members of the American Legion John Ashley Dennis Jr. Post 437, will be held at the Philipsburg Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm.

Honoring Champ's wishes, there will be no public viewing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved