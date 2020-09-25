Gerald N. Shaffner, 86, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home.



Mr. Shaffner was born February 27, 1934 in Clearfield, the son of Charles E. Snyder and Margaret P. Shaffner.



Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Clearfield with Pastor Matt Brown and Pastor Robert Achey co-officiating. Interment will be in Mahaffey Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded at the First Baptist Church, Clearfield, by the Clearfield Area Honor Guard.



Friends will be received at the church on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9 AM until the hour of funeral services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store