Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Wriglesworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine M. Wriglesworth

Send Flowers
Geraldine M. Wriglesworth Obituary
Geraldine M. Wriglesworth, 100, of Curwensville died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Marion Manor, Curwensville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church, Curwensville, with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout officiating.

Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -