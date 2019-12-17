|
|
|
Geraldine M. Wriglesworth, 100, of Curwensville died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Marion Manor, Curwensville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church, Curwensville, with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout officiating.
Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019