Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Geraldine Y. "Jerry" Johnson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Geraldine Y. "Jerry" Johnson Obituary
Geraldine Y. "Jerry" Johnson, 90, of DuBois went to be with her Lord Jesus on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.

Born May 26, 1929 in Cramer, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Phyllis (Pierce) Nolder.

She's survived by two children, Rich Johnson and his wife, Cheryl and Penny Federici, both of DuBois.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor John Miller officiating.

Burial will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery, Luthersburg.
Published in Gant Daily from May 30 to June 3, 2019
