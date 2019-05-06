Home

Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Gerard R. "Wolf" DuBois


1949 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Gerard R. "Wolf" DuBois Obituary
Gerard R. "Wolf" DuBois, 69, of West Decatur died Friday, May 3, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.

Born Nov. 24, 1949 in New Brunswick, N.J., he was a son of the late Gerard Oliver and Mary Rose (Philips) DuBois.

On Feb. 17, 2012 in Philipsburg, he married the former Jeannette A. Williams, who survives along with a son, Eugene M. DuBois and his wife, Amanda of Curwensville.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with a service to be held at 5 p.m.
Published in Gant Daily from May 6 to May 11, 2019
