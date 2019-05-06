|
|
|
Gerard R. "Wolf" DuBois, 69, of West Decatur died Friday, May 3, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born Nov. 24, 1949 in New Brunswick, N.J., he was a son of the late Gerard Oliver and Mary Rose (Philips) DuBois.
On Feb. 17, 2012 in Philipsburg, he married the former Jeannette A. Williams, who survives along with a son, Eugene M. DuBois and his wife, Amanda of Curwensville.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with a service to be held at 5 p.m.
Published in Gant Daily from May 6 to May 11, 2019
Read More