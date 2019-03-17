|
|
Germaine L. Trentini, 90, of DuBois and formerly of Penfield, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born Aug. 29, 1928 in Force, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Frances M. (Benevich) Klaiber.
She's survived by three daughters, Janice Maloney and her husband, Marty of DuBois, Linda Hedges and her husband, Dave of South Carolina and Deborah Powers of Erie and a son, Francis Trentini and his wife, Fay of Brockport.
There will be no public Visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Force, with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
