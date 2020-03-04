Home

Gertrude L. Dillen


1919 - 2020
Gertrude L. Dillen Obituary
Gertrude L. Dillen, 100, of Clearfield died Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 22, 1919 in Houtzdale, the daughter of the late Richard and Lillian (Mills) Marien.

She's survived by her daughter, Carol Stroup and her husband, Corriell of Hernando, Fla.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. John White officiating.

Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and again from 6 p.m. until the hour of services at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020
