Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginger Elaine Hayward


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ginger Elaine Hayward Obituary
Ginger Elaine Hayward, 54, of Houtzdale passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at her residence.

Born June 26, 1964 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert Hanna Sr. and Frances (Love) Heitzenrater of Marion Center.

Ginger was a homemaker and the thing she enjoyed most was taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren.

On Dec. 24, 2002, she married Donny Hayward, who survives at home.

Along with her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Kasandra McGarry and Kacey Stiffler and four grandchildren, Cloey Fisher, Xander Brinskey, Brooke and Lydia McGarry, all of Houtzdale.

Also surviving are siblings, Susan Sedgwick, Robert Hanna Jr. and Kristal Swatsworth, all of Houtzdale, James Hanna of San Antonio, Texas, Kenneth Smith of Brisbin, Kori Lindgren of Florida and Lorilee Weaver of Marion Center.

Ginger was preceded in death by her father, step-mother, Kathy Hanna, brother, Timothy Hanna and husband, Randy Henry.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, with the Rev. Donald Smith officiating.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the , 1645 W. Eighth St., Erie, PA 16505.

Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019
