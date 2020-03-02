Home

Gladys M. Westwood


1920 - 2020
Gladys M. Westwood Obituary
Gladys M. Westwood, 99, of Philipsburg died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Born Dec. 30, 1920 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Thomas W. and Catherine Louise (Gross) Ridgway.

She'll be sadly missed by a son, Glenn R. Westwood and his wife, Connie of Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg, with Pastor Ryan Parish officiating. Burial will be next to her husband in the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020
