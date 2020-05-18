Gloria "Chick" Schalk, Age 92 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.
Born on March 21, 1928 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Vincenza (Alfonsa) Cicchetti.
On September 10, 1955, she married Joseph "Bud" Schalk. He preceded her in death on March 18. 2004.
Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
The funeral mass will be live streamed on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. and can be viewed by toing to www.facebook.com/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch
Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from May 18 to May 19, 2020.