Gordon B. Wood, 94, of Curwensville passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Dec. 20, 1925 in Marron, Clearfield County, to the late Clark E. Wood and Sarah E. "Sadie" (Young) Wood.
He was married July 22, 1951 to the late Hazel (Hurd) Wood, who preceded him in death. They were married 56 years.
In addition to his wife, Hazel, he was preceded in death by a son, David Wood, great-granddaughter, Hazel Jean Schmidt and 10 brothers and sisters.
He was a member of the Zion Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee. He retired from Clearfield Cheese Company in 1987.
He was a hard worker and loved spending many hours in his garden. He was known to be a storyteller to the delight of his family who were the highlight of his life.
His most-treasured moments were being with his children and grandchildren and all his extended family.
He's survived by his children, Debbie Schmidt and her husband, Steve of Winder, Ga., Doris Emery and her husband, Bobby of Mount Union, Don Wood and his wife, Anita of Hershey, Denise Barrett and her husband, Brian of Curwensville, Duane Wood and his wife, Tammy of Curwensville and Dale Wood and his wife, Michele of Punxsutawney.
He's also survived by 14 grandchildren, Joel Schmidt, Elizabeth Schmidt, Ethan Schmidt and his wife, Genna, Seth Emery and his wife, Chris, Lori Clark and her husband, Scott, Sara Arndt and her husband, Bill, Ben Wood and his wife, Jenn, Anna Wood, Maggie Broadwell and her husband, Dave, Erin Bell, Briana Pincherri and her husband, Troy, Zack Wood and his wife, Theresa, Chyrie Sell and her husband, Jim and Jessica Rauch and her husband, Zach, 24 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey.
An additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Zion Baptist Church in Irvona with Pastor Richard Engle officiating.
Burial will follow at LaJose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Zion Baptist Church, 12004 Tyrone Pike, Irvona, PA 16656.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020