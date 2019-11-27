Home

Gordon E. Searer


1921 - 2019
Gordon E. Searer Obituary
Gordon E. Searer, 98, of DuBois went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born Sept. 30, 1921 in Altoona, he was the son of the late Emory A. and Rosetta A. (Campbell) Searer.

He's survived by his daughters, Norma Gebhart and her husband, Paul of Sunbury, Pa., and Connie Snyder and her husband, Charles of DuBois.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Dauphin, Pa.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2019
